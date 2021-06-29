BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Kaspick LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.00. 5,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -560.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

