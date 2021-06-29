BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.67 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,123,549. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.