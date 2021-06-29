London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,391 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $111.97. 136,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,861. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

