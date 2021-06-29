BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,587 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 73,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

