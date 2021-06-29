Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 137.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,634. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.77. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.