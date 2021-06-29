London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $47.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 168.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 83,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,343. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

