Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $16.38 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

