Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Trading Down 4%

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.21. 2,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 799,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knoll by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

