FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 170,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,865,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $19,422,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 475,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

