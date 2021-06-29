London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,505.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.77. 26,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,966. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

