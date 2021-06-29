London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $14.12 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,810 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 73,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. 18,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,205. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

