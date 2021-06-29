PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.00. 13,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,877,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

