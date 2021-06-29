PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.00. 13,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,877,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.
A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
