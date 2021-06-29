Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 187,599 shares.The stock last traded at $114.09 and had previously closed at $122.20.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,212. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

