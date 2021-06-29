Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Down 86.6% in June

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

FRRVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

