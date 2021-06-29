GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 72.9% in June

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GreenShift stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 8,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,324. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.
About GreenShift
