Short Interest in Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Declines By 71.9%

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ETER remained flat at $$0.23 on Tuesday. Enterra has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Enterra alerts:

Enterra Company Profile

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.