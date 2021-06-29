LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 171,124 shares.The stock last traded at $204.87 and had previously closed at $205.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.76.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. Research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LHC Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LHC Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.