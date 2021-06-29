Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $226.97. 2,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $140.36 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

