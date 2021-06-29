Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 76.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,745 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,584. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

