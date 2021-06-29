Quest Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,644. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

