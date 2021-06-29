8,300 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,825. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

