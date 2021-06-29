Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,301,567 shares of company stock worth $736,112,879. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB traded down $5.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.33. 468,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,269,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.