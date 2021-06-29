SafeInsure Reaches Market Cap of $210,976.86 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $210,976.86 and approximately $198.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024523 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006591 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001592 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002048 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,038,317 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SINSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.