Phore (PHR) Market Cap Reaches $4.31 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Phore has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00398322 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,387,416 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

