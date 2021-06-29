Infinitecoin (IFC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,023.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $6,023.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

