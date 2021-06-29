HodlTree Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (HTRE)

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, HodlTree has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HodlTree coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. HodlTree has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,047.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00144983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00169496 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.13 or 0.99834433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HodlTree Coin Profile

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 coins. HodlTree’s official website is hodltree.io . HodlTree’s official Twitter account is @hodltree and its Facebook page is accessible here

HodlTree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HodlTree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HodlTree using one of the exchanges listed above.

