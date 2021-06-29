$0.48 EPS Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.
Getty Realty Company Profile
