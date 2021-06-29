$0.48 EPS Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

