Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.920-$3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-$12.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.