TD Asset Management Inc. Has $98.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Ameren worth $98,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

