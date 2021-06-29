TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 190,646 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,646 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $102,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 487,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,245,000 after acquiring an additional 85,762 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 162,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 610,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,546 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 159.5% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 365,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.27. 30,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.86.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

