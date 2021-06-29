C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 36.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. 590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

