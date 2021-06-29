American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,996 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of American Express worth $478,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Express by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

