Quest Investment Management LLC Has $16.93 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $269.73. 65,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,458. The firm has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $272.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.