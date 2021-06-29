Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,967 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after buying an additional 172,373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $143.52. 25,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

