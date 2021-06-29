Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 538.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $822.21 million, a PE ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 1.94. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

