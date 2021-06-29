Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. 1,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.97.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,685. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 254.9% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 564.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

