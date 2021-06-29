Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,733 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,093,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $421,578,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.07. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 139.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

