-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mesoblast reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%.

MESO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

