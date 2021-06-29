Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $19.66 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,720 shares of company stock worth $9,106,157 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,614. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

