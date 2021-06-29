Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $34.32 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.7% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $34,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,832. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

