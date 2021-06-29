Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Acquired by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 615.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076,685 shares during the period. Yatsen comprises 1.7% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.90% of Yatsen worth $44,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YSG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

YSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

