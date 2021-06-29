Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Paycom Software by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.78. 3,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

