PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $49.08

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.08, but opened at $48.01. PetroChina shares last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 1,366 shares changing hands.

PTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

