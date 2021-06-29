Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $54.84

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.84, but opened at $53.48. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 153,545 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 84.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

