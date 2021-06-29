Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $62.00

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $63.51. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $63.78, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 3.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

