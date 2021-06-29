Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Down to $16.78

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $16.27. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 3,425 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $318,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock worth $3,842,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

