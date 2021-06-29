Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $66.17

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.17, but opened at $67.96. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 6,509 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

