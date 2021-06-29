Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WTT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 13,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,756. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.