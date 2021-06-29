Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Increases By 287.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 287.4% from the May 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.87. 687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,637. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40.

