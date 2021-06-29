Short Interest in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Increases By 275.0%

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,781. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

